FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

