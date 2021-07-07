Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $308.18 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Flow has a total market cap of $652.65 million and $308.18 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $15.38 or 0.00044539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00165620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.42 or 0.99842400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00987037 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

