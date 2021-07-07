Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 5,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 676,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.