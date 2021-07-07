Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) vs. Visa (NYSE:V) Financial Contrast

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire N/A N/A N/A Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75%

81.1% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Flywire and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 0 10 0 3.00 Visa 0 0 23 0 3.00

Flywire currently has a consensus target price of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Visa has a consensus target price of $255.72, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Visa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $131.78 million 26.96 -$11.11 million N/A N/A Visa $21.85 billion 21.36 $10.87 billion $5.04 47.54

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire.

Summary

Visa beats Flywire on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

