Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the Ford’s top line. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of electric vehicle (EV) strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles and acquisition of Electriphi to provide fleet-depot charging also bodes well. The company’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles (AV) will drive profitability. In fact, Ford’s commitment to spend more than $30 billion in EVs and $7 billion in AV through 2025 — offers ample growth visibility. Ford’s restructuring initiatives in European market and strong vehicle sales momentum in China are other tailwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.89.

F opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

