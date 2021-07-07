Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fortis by 51.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 43.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

