Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54.

