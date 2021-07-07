Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 431 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

