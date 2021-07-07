Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $57,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,301.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 245,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,342,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,628,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.24 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.