Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $395,558,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

