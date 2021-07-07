Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 5.8%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 174,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,272,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

