Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Down 5.8%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 174,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,272,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.37.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.