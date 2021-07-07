Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:FC opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.