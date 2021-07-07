Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,335 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 286.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.6% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

