Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Sterling Construction worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.