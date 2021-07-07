Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

