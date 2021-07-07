Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,076 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vera Bradley worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $397.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

