Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 39,610 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

