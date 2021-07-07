Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

