Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,345 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 call options.

Several research firms have commented on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

