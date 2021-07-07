FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares to Split on Thursday, July 15th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

