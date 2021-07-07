FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Bayberry Capital Partners LP

Bayberry Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up about 7.5% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned 0.51% of FTI Consulting worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

