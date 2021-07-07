Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

