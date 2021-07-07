Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Shares Down 0.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 165,572 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

