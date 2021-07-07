FY2021 EPS Estimates for Abcam plc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Abcam in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

