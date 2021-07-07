FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $15.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

RIO opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

