FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

NYSE:WAL opened at $92.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

