GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $991,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $616,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

