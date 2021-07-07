GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 38,100 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000.

JCICU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

