GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 2,000 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

