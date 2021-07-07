GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $355,000 in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000.

OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

