GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2,256.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

