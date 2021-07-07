Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.33 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

PFE stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.