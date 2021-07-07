Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

