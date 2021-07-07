Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

