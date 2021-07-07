Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Henry Schein worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.