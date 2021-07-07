Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

