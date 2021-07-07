Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of Trinity Industries worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

