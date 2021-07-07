Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Corning worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,246,000 after buying an additional 79,855 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

