Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.