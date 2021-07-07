Gala Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and $785,971.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

