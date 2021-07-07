Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 978,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.