Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 978,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
