Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.35 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Marcus by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,406 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.