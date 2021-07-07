Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $16 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.63% of Minerals Technologies worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

