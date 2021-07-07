Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,675.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,335.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,685.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

