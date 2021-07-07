Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

