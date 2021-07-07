Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,676 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.