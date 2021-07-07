Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Garmin worth $96,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $146.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.72. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $147.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

