Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Gartner stock opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

