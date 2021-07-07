GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 259,009 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $22.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

