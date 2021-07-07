Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 71.40 ($0.93). 208,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,278. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.36. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

